Radio industry pays tribute to legend Grant Shakoane

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans continue to pay tribute to radio legend Grant Shakoane.

The former Metro FM DJ passed away earlier on Thursday.

Shakoane hosted a popular soul and RnB show in the 80s.

Former colleague Ike Phaahla said Shakoane was the voice of weekend radio: “You could hear even in the way that he presented that he was smiling. And if you were in the studio with him, you would realise that the man enjoyed what he was doing.”

