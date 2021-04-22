Postponing local govt elections not an option - IEC

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday announced that the local government elections would be held on 27 October 2021.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) said a postponement of the local government election was not on the cards and South Africa would go to the polls on 27 October this year.

Some opposition parties have suggested that the elections be postponed with the Economic Freedom Fighters saying rolling out elections this year would deprive opposition parties of an opportunity to freely and fairly campaign as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

However, the IEC assures the public that strict measures will be put in place in monitoring queues at voting stations.

On Wednesday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the final date of the election.

IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo said they would now start with final preparations

“The first aspect is the voter registration and the commission will soon embark on a national voter registration campaign to facilitate and encourage participants.”

"The Electoral Commission will also be working closely with all participating political parties, state institutions and others to finalise, promote and implement COVID-19 safety protocols for voter registration and voting itself to ensure the safe participation of everyone," the IEC said earlier on Thursday.

