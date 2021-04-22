Police officer injured during WSU protests recovering in hospital

Students have been protesting over various issues, including financial exclusion, a lack of NSFAS funding and transport allowance.

JOHANNESBURG - A police officer is recovering in hospital after being injured during a student protest at the Walter Sisulu University's Mthatha campus.

A 24-year-old student has been arrested following Monday's violent demonstration, which saw four officers injured and a police vehicle torched.

Students have been protesting over various issues, including financial exclusion, a lack of NSFAS funding and transport allowance.

The police's Vish Naidu said that more arrests were imminent.

"The student was allegedly part of a group of protestors of which some allegedly attacked the members, injuring four police officers and burning the police nyala. He's expected to appear in court on charges of public violence malicious damage to property and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm."

