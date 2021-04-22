No teacher at Alex creche where toddler scalded with boiling water vetted - Dept

In January, a two-year-old boy was burned with boiling water allegedly by a teacher after he soiled himself.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Social Development Department has revealed none of the teachers at a Johannesburg daycare centre where a toddler was scalded with boiling water were vetted and it's unclear if they were qualified at all.

The teacher is facing an attempted murder charge while the department gave the unregistered creche until Monday to close down but it's refused.

The department has now turned to the courts.

Spokesperson Feziwe Ndwanyana said: "It had to be closed down pending this investigation so that we can ascertain where the practitioner stands in terms of their qualification and whether or not they are fit enough to care for these children. The facility doesn’t have a first aid kit and hasn’t been analysed in terms of their finances. It really is not a safe environment for kids."

