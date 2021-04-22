NICD assures SA it is monitoring COVID-19 surge in NC, NW, FS

The NICD said that it was working with provinces to ascertain whether the rise in cases could be attributed to cluster outbreaks and has recommend increased testing and contact tracing to contain the situation.

CAPE TOWN - The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) is working with teams in three provinces following an upsurge in COVID-19 cases.

The NICD has noted increases in the Northern Cape, North West and Free State.

The Northern Cape has over 3,000 active cases, the North West over 2,600 and the Free State over 2,200.

The NICD's acting executive director, Professor Adrian Puren: "We want to reassure South Africans that we are actively monitoring the situation in these provinces and will keep the community informed of any new developments."

The public health body said that with the April school holiday season rapidly approaching and many making plans for travel and social gatherings, complying with COVID-19 preventative health measures remained vital.

The NICD monitors the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and tests performed on a daily basis and associated resurgence metrics.

