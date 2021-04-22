Ngoye should answer for Swifambo contract, Montana tells Zondo Inquiry

Prasa paid R2.6 billion of an R3.5 billion contract with Swifambo Rail but only 13 of 88 locomotives were delivered and they were too tall for local infrastructure.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) Group CEO, Lucky Montana, said that if anyone should answer for the Swifambo tall trains contract, it was the former head of legal, Martha Ngoye, not him.

He said this is because she was a member of the bid evaluation committee that recommended the company for approval by the board and not him alone.

Montana spent another day answering Ngoye’s allegations that he was responsible for dubious contracts.

The former head of legal, Martha Ngoye, said that Montana was the reason that the contract was awarded.

But Montana said that Ngoye was one of the people who should answer.

"These were never raised by the bid adjudication committee but Prasa under Nathi Khena, who was acting CEO after I left, issued letters to all members of the bid evaluation and bid adjudication committee saying 'if this is the case, why should I not take action against you.'"

Montana said that Werksmans Attorneys advised Prasa not to take action against the committees because the SOE would lose in court when it challenged the contract.

He said that Ngoye was not the corruption buster that she claimed to be.

