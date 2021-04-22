Mchunu describes this year’s wage talks as the most difficult SA ever faced

He has urged government and labour representatives to put the public service first and not treat each other as adversaries.

CAPE TOWN - Public Service and Public Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu has on Thursday described this year’s wage talks as “the most difficult negotiations” the country has ever faced.

The talks got off to a tense start earlier this year after government declined to raise workers’ wages in 2020 as part of a 2018 wage agreement.

The bad state of the economy, the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for drastic changes in the public service are just some of the reasons Mchunu listed as factors that have made this year’s talks the most difficult.

National Treasury aims to cut about R300 billion from the public wage bill in the next three years as it becomes ever more apparent that government cannot afford to foot the bill as the pressure on the fiscus increases.

However, trade unions are equally under pressure to appease their members who have gone without wage adjustments in the past year.

Mchunu had a message for the negotiators: “The interest of the people of South Africa must feature in the chamber, the interest of government must feature in the chamber, government services must also feature quite strongly during negotiations. But the interest of public servants must also feature.”

So far, government has offered workers zero increases despite a long list of demands including increases in inflation and 4% housing and risk allowance hikes.

