Malamulele crash victims to be laid to rest this week

Six children were killed when the driver of a bakkie they'd hitched a ride on lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a house.

JOHANNESBURG - Six children killed in a car crash in the Malamulele area will be laid to rest this week.

They died on Friday.

They'd hitched a ride on a bakkie on their way back from school. The driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a house.

READ: 6 Limpopo pupils killed after bakkie crashes into a house

The Limpopo Education Department said that one of the pupils would be laid to rest on Thursday, while the funerals of the others would be held on Friday and Saturday.

The MEC's spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene said: “As a department, we are working with families, municipal authorities, traditional leadership and other stakeholders in the Collins Chabane municipality in preparation for burial services. MEC Polly Boshielo will be attending the mass funeral scheduled for Friday."

Meanwhile, two other pupils from the Phagamang Secondary School were killed in a collision on Wednesday.

It's understood that a taxi ferrying pupils to school collided head-on with another vehicle.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.