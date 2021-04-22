Go

Lamola remembers late ANC MP Jacqueline Mofokeng

Mofokeng, who served as a whip and member of the justice and correctional services portfolio committee passed away due to COVID-19 related complications.

FILE: ANC MP Jacqueline Mofokeng. Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter.
FILE: ANC MP Jacqueline Mofokeng. Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter.
10 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola has joined South Africans in mourning the passing of the late member of Parliament Jacqueline Mofokeng.

Mofokeng, who served as a whip and member of the justice and correctional services portfolio committee, passed away due to COVID-19 related complications on Thursday.

It’s understood the 62-year-old passed away at her home in Pretoria a day after her daughter also succumbed to the virus in hospital.

Lamola said Mofokeng's vast knowledge and tenacity would be missed.

His spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said: “Minister Lamola conveys condolences to the members of the Mofokeng family and her friends and colleagues. She was a hardworking member of Parliament and we were looking forward to continue drawing from her vast knowledge in the area of governance. We want to assure the family of Mofokeng and the ANC that their loss is equally our loss.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Politics

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA