Lamola remembers late ANC MP Jacqueline Mofokeng

JOHANNESBURG - Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola has joined South Africans in mourning the passing of the late member of Parliament Jacqueline Mofokeng.

Mofokeng, who served as a whip and member of the justice and correctional services portfolio committee, passed away due to COVID-19 related complications on Thursday.

It’s understood the 62-year-old passed away at her home in Pretoria a day after her daughter also succumbed to the virus in hospital.

Lamola said Mofokeng's vast knowledge and tenacity would be missed.

His spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said: “Minister Lamola conveys condolences to the members of the Mofokeng family and her friends and colleagues. She was a hardworking member of Parliament and we were looking forward to continue drawing from her vast knowledge in the area of governance. We want to assure the family of Mofokeng and the ANC that their loss is equally our loss.”

Im sad to learn about the passing of cde Jacqueline Mofokeng and her lovely Daughter.We lost a grounded,loyal and seasoned cadre of our National Democratic Revolution.cde Jacque was a patriot to the end. Rest in Peace Mama. https://t.co/41js0WcRiq Thabo Kupa (@ThaboKupa) April 22, 2021

MEDIA STATEMENT: JUSTICE AND CORRECTIONAL SERVICES MINISTRY CONVEYS CONDOLENCES TO THE FAMILY OF JACQUELINE MOFOKENG (MP) pic.twitter.com/D9CRzmFP3f Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services (@Min_JCS) April 22, 2021

The passing of ANC MP Jacqueline Mofokeng and her daughter is sad man, may their souls rest in peace Asanda Genu (@_Genu) April 22, 2021

