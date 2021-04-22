Fourth suspect due in court for murder of Calitzdorp man

Police on Wednesday arrested a 23-year-old man, who joins three others, including two minors, who were apprehended shortly after the attack on 66-year-old Lourens De Villiers last week.

CAPE TOWN - A fourth suspect will on Thursday join three others in the dock in connection with the murder of a 66-year-old man in Calitzdorp.

Lourens De Villiers was killed at his home in Groenfontein last week.

Family members alerted police after they could not get hold of De Villiers last week.

Police went to his home and found him seriously wounded.

He was later declared dead on the scene.

His vehicle was later found abandoned.

Days later, a 14-year-old boy handed himself over to authorities.

He has since been released into the care of his parents.

Upon further investigation, detectives found stolen items at a house in Bergsig, including the key to his bakkie.

The 30-year-old homeowner was arrested on charges of murder and the possession of stolen property.

Later, a 15-year-old was also linked to the attack.

On Thursday, all four suspects will appear in the Calitzdorp Magistrates Court.

