FlySafair's booking system down, flight tickets available at airports

Radixx international said it had suffered a major technical event; all its clients - including Air Belgium, Peach Airlines in Japan, Sky Airlines in Chileand air Transat in Canada - have been affected.

CAPE TOWN - South African airline, FlySafair's booking system is still down on Thursday due to problems with an international airline reservation system.

FlySafair's Chief Marketing Officer Kirby Gordon said the outage has been incredibly frustrating and had inhibited their ability to sell new tickets or make any changes to existing reservations.

“Fortunately, all airports systems are operational. So flights can still operate without any concerns there.”

He said the problem emerged during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

“We are able to sell tickets at the airports for flights departing in the next 24 to 48 hours, so customers are welcomed to approach our ticket sales desk and we’re selling all flights for a flat fee of R800.”

Gordon said they were hoping to have their call centre up and running to offer this same service in the next few hours.

Because the online check-in service is unavailable, FlySafair is asking passengers be at the airport at least two hours before departure.

