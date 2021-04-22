DA pleased municipal polls going ahead, IFP worried about COVID-19 restrictions

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country's local government elections would take place in October.

JOHANNESBURG - There been mixed reaction to President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement that the country's local government elections would take place in October.

Some political parties were hoping that the vote would be postponed to next year in light of the COVID-19 protocols and limitations on campaigning among large crowds.

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) was one of those parties that were concerned about the health and safety of voters.

The party's chief whip in Parliament, Narend Singh, said: “While we say that we will be ready for October, but we are still a bit concerned about the impact of COVID and the fact that we have not been able to be out on the field as we should be campaigning. We will wait and see if it is definitely confirmed for the 27th, then we will have to oblige."

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) was pleased that the elections were taking place this year.

Party leader John Steenhuizen said that this was the perfect time for voters to make changes to the government.

"The DA’s delighted that South Africans will get an opportunity to exercise their hard-won right to vote later this year. Nothing is more important to the nation that the freedom to vote, especially when South Africa has spent over a year under the harshest and longest lockdown in the world as government has failed to adequately respond to the coronavirus pandemic."

Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma still has to follow the necessary legal process to proclaim the date.

