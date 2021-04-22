DA loses seat in Knysna Council to ANC in local govt by-elections

The polls carry a bit more significance following the president's announcement that the local government elections will be held on 27 October.

CAPE TOWN - Following countrywide by-elections, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has lost a seat in the Knysna Council to the African National Congress (ANC).

By-elections were held in 14 instead of 15 wards in the Western Cape on Wednesday after a Buffalo City vote had to be postponed due to a legal matter.

Ballots were, however, cast in the Western Cape, the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, the North West and the Northern Cape.

In KwaZulu-Natal, the Inkatha Freedom Party lost a seat in the Maphumulo Municipality to the ANC.

In the Western Cape, the national ruling party also gained a seat from the DA in the Knysna council after winning ward 11.

The IEC said the average voter turnout for all the 14 wards in the Western Cape was 40.6%.

