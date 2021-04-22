CT couple arrested for child abandonment

It's alleged the man and woman left a three-month-old baby girl near a bus stop in Montague Gardens earlier this week.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police have arrested a couple on Wednesday on a charge of child abandonment.

It's alleged the man and woman left a three-month-old baby girl near a bus stop in Montague Gardens earlier this week.

The suspects are expected to make their first court appearance on Friday. The baby was unharmed.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Two suspects, aged 20 and 23, are expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrates Court tomorrow where they will face a charge of baby abandonment.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.