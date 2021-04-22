Court suspends Samwu strike at Rand Water, orders talks to resume

Workers were demanding amongst other things incentive bonuses.

JOHANNESBURG - The Labour Court has suspended a strike by the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) at Rand Water pending talks with the CCMA.

The utility had applied to interdict the strike by Samwu at its Glenvista office, south of Johannesburg.

Rand Water's Teboho Joala: "The order agreed with us in that the strike action was instructed to be called off by the court pending the reconciliation process, which was already under way, which is set for 28th of April - that's the CCMA - and then we'll take matters from there."

The Labour Court has ruled that both Rand Water and the trade union should resume talks.

