Cosatu: Domestic workers may only benefit from compensation fund next year

Parliament is currently holding public hearings on the Compensation of Injury on Duty Amendment Bill legislation under which the fund is governed.

DURBAN - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) on Thursday said domestic workers hoping to benefit from the compensation fund may have to wait until March next year before they were covered.

Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator Matthew Parks said Parliament's labour and employment portfolio committee still needed to conclude public hearings before voting on the amendment bill.

The committee will also have to pass amendments to the bill on to the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces before President Cyril Ramaphosa signs them into law.

The compensation fund has over R60 billion worth of assets and more than R26 billion in reserves.

About 400,000 employers contribute R8.5 billion annually to the fund to cover expenses related to injuries infections and fatalities that have occurred in the workplace.

Parks said they welcomed the proposed changes to the Compensation of Injury on Duty Amendment Bill.

“It’s a progressive intervention that is now going to include domestic workers. They will now be covered for injury on duty for the first time.”

At the same time, the South African Medical Association has raised concerns with the amendment bill saying it would result in a negative financial impact for medical practitioners if it is passed into law.

This is because it will prevent medical service providers from submitting their invoices to financial institutions or third-party administrators for early payment or access to overdrafts.

