Codeta wants law enforcement at taxi ranks after taxi boss killed in Khayelitsha

Goodman Lomboza was shot dead near a rank in Site C in Khayelitsha on Tuesday and a woman was wounded.

CAPE TOWN - The Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta) has called for more law enforcement at ranks after yet another taxi owner was killed.

Goodman Lomboza was shot dead near a rank in Site C in Khayelitsha on Tuesday and a woman was wounded.

About two weeks ago, Cata president Victor Wiwi and Uitsig community leader and taxi boss, Angelo Kube, were killed in separate shootings.

Codeta spokesperson Andile Khanyi said that 52-year-old Lomboza started out as a driver four years ago.

"He was one of the very, very good guys. We are shocked and condemn the killing."

Khanyi said that the provincial government was not doing enough to protect those in the taxi industry.

"They must arrest them. We don't want to take the law into our own hands. We can do that because we are the taxi industry but we don't know who the perpetrators are. Lw enforcement must do their part."

The Western Cape Standing Committee for Transport and Public Works said that it would follow up with police to monitor progress in the investigation and the circumstances surrounding the killings.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.