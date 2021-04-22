Climate change activists picket outside Gauteng Agriculture Dept offices

Thursday marks Earth Day and the group is demonstrating against socio-environmental injustices, hoping to promote climate justice awareness among South African youth.

JOHANNESBURG - The Climate Justice Action Group is picketing outside the Gauteng Agriculture and Rural Development's offices in Marshalltown.

Ulrich Steenkamp is one of the organisers and he said that South Africa's youth were the most disadvantaged demographic in the country.

Steenkamp said that they were calling on government and corporates responsible of environmental destruction to restore the Earth.

"We as the Climate Justice Action Group decided to picket outside the Gauteng Department of Agriculture and Rural Development because they are involved in lots of the environmental issues that we as a province face and they are also responsible for developing the rural areas," Steenkamp said.

At the same time, the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation has also released its Earth Day message calling on the world to urgently change behaviour amid the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

