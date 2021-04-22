Phone records reveal Tshegofatso Pule didn't trust boyfriend Ntuthuko Shoba

Ntuthuko Shoba is accused of masterminding the murder of pregnant Tshegofatso Pule last year.

JOHANNESBURG - The bail hearing of the alleged mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule's murder will continue on Monday for arguments in the Roodepoort Magistrates Court.

This is Ntuthuko Shoba's second bid at bail after his accomplice, Muzikayise Malephane, turned State's witness.

The young woman's body was found hanging from a tree last year.

She was eight months pregnant.

Shocking cell phone records were revealed in the Roodepoort Magistrates Court on Thursday by the State during Shoba's second bail application.

The records have linked Shoba and Malephane, who confessed to killing Pule.

According to the State, Shoba communicated with Malephane many times, including on the day that Pule was murdered.

The court heard how Shoba used a different SIM card to communicate with Malephane.

WhatsApp messages between Shoba and Pule also painted a different picture of their relationship, revealing that the young woman did not trust her boyfriend and feared that he would do anything to not become a father.

