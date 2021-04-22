CT housing activists reject R4bn River Club development

The project includes US retail giant Amazon's Africa Headquarters and will also feature residential space, offices, a mall, a hotel, a gym, restaurants, conferencing venues and a school.

CAPE TOWN - Housing activists have rejected the R4 billion River Club development.

However, NGO Ndifuna Ukwazi has taken issue with the affordable housing component.

The project plans to use 20% of the residential floor space for affordable housing.

However, Ndifuna Ukwazi's Jonty Cogger said that was not enough.

"It raises questions in an urban land setting where we are trying to overcome the legacy of spatial apartheid."

Cogger added that the land needed to be given back to the Khoi-San people.

"There are too many parallels with what happened 400 years ago in today's society. We are still riddled by racial segregation, we are still struggling."

The City of Cape Town has approved the development and said more than 5,200 jobs will be created.

