Cabinet worried about rising cases of bullying at schools, LGBTQI attacks

Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, told a post-Cabinet briefing that Cabinet was also saddened by the death of Limpopo teenager, Lufuno Mavhunga, who took her own life after a video of her being bullied became public.

CAPE TOWN - Cabinet has raised concerns about the rise in incidents of bullying among teenagers.

Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, told a post-Cabinet briefing that Cabinet was also saddened by the death of Limpopo teenager, Lufuno Mavhunga.

Mavhunga (15) took her own life after a video of her being bullied became public.

"Cabinet expressed concern over the prevalence of bullying in our schools, which included the recent incidents at Mbilwi Secondary School in Thoyando, Limpopo, Dinwiddie High School in Germiston, Gauteng and Mathole High School in KwaZulu-Natal. Cabinet was saddened by the death of Lufuno Mavhunga, who was 15 years of age."

The executive also expressed concern on the rise in hate crimes against the LGBTQI community.

"These heinous crimes and acts of harassment have no place in our democracy and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms by all of us."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.