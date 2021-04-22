Black Sash leads march to Sassa's PTA office to demand COVID-19 grant extension

The group will be handing over a memorandum to the Social Development Department later on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Civil rights organisations are marching on the Social Development Department and Sassa offices in Pretoria on Thursday morning demanding the extension of the COVID-19 social relief of distress grant.

They want the R350 grant to be extended until a legislative and policy framework with a secure budget is in place for the implementation of a basic income grant.

The Black Sash said that this grant remained a lifeline for most of the 7 million recipients and their dependents.

They also want it to be increased to at least R585 a month.

The group will be handing over a memorandum to the Social Development Department later on Thursday.

Spokesperson Lynette Maart: "Many of those households reported not having money for food and secondly that there were nights when that households did not have food to eat for the day. We're not going to get these jobs replaced or restored within the next while, it will take some time for the economy to reboot."

