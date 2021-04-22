Bail hearing of teen accused of assaulting Lufuno Mavhunga to be heard today

The 14-year-old was arrested last week after a video of her assaulting Mavhunga at the Mbilwi Secondary School emerged and was shared widely online.

JOHANNESBURG - Bail proceedings for a teenage girl arrested for assaulting fellow pupil Lufuno Mavhunga at a Limpopo school are expected to get underway in the Thoyandou Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

The application was set down for earlier this week but had to be rolled over to allow the court to appoint a new magistrate.

The bullying incident resulted in Mavhunga taking her own life.

A new magistrate will preside over the case of the 14 -year-old teenager as she is expected to formally apply for bail on Thursday.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Mashudu Malabi Nzhangi said: “At this stage, the matter shall be heard by a new chair to ensure the power balance between state and the interest of the child. The previous magistrate knows the facts of the preliminary inquiry.”

The teenager has been charged with assault after she was captured on video beating up Mavhunga.

Her bail hearing will be heard on camera as the accused is a minor.

