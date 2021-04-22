Arrest in Lonwabo Jack's murder case welcomed

Police on Wednesday apprehended a 17-year-old boy in connection with the murder of 22-year-old Lonwabo Jack.

CAPE TOWN - The family of a man killed in a suspected homophobic attack has on Thursday welcomed an arrest.

Police on Wednesday apprehended a 17-year-old boy in connection with the murder of 22-year-old Lonwabo Jack.

Jack was assaulted and stabbed in Nyanga on his birthday on Sunday.

David Ntuli said the family was struggling to come to terms with his son's murder.

WATCH: 'We're not just letters, we are people' - LGBTIQ+ community demands justice following attacks

“He was very humble, never gave me problems. He never got into trouble. He was someone who liked for everyone to be happy.”

Gay rights activist group #QueerLivesMatter has welcomed the arrest in Lonwabo's murder.

The organisation's Kamva Gwana said: “We welcome the arrest made in connection to the murder of Lonwabo Jack. This is no consolation to the family and the community, but it represents a step in the right direction of accountability that is often not seen in these cases.”

PODCAST: #TheBrokenRainbow: Hated for Being Lesbian

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.