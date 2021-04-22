ANC MP Jacqueline Mofokeng succumbs to COVID-19

The ANC has described the late MP as an advocate and champion of women and children's rights.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) member of Parliament Jacqueline Mofokeng has passed away.

The ANC caucus in Parliament has confirmed Mofokeng succumbed to COVID-19 on Thursday morning at her home.

Acting ANC caucus spokesperson Nomfanelo Kota said Mofokeng worked hard to advance the fight for a just society for over 20 years in public service.

“This is really a profound and devastating loss for the ANC caucus in Parliament. We have lost a strong advocate for women’s rights, someone who stood up high for women’s emancipation and children will be missed in these corridors.”

