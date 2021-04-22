53 more South Africans die of COVID-19; 1,569 new infections reported

In the last 24 hours, 1,569 infections have also been reported, with more than 1.5 million positive cases identified since the start of the pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG - Fifty-three more people have died in South Africa after contracting COVID-19, pushing the national death toll to 53,940.

In the last 24 hours, 1,569 infections have also been reported, with more than 1.5 million positive cases identified since the start of the pandemic.

The country's recovery rate is still at 95%.

The number of healthcare workers vaccinated under the Sisonke protocol stands at 292,623.

As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases for South Africa is 1 569 935. Today, 53 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported which brings the total to 53 940 deaths.Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 495 864, representing a recovery rate of 95%. pic.twitter.com/0eXFC6kmJB Department of Health (@HealthZA) April 21, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.