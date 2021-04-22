Go

53 more South Africans die of COVID-19; 1,569 new infections reported

In the last 24 hours, 1,569 infections have also been reported, with more than 1.5 million positive cases identified since the start of the pandemic.

A morgue attendant at the Johannesburg branch of the South African funeral and burial services company Avbob checks the condition of a protective wrapping inside a refrigerated container where bodies of patients deceased with COVID-19 related illnesses are kept isolated ahead of their burials on 22 January 2021. Picture: AFP
JOHANNESBURG - Fifty-three more people have died in South Africa after contracting COVID-19, pushing the national death toll to 53,940.

The country's recovery rate is still at 95%.

The number of healthcare workers vaccinated under the Sisonke protocol stands at 292,623.

