Weather Watch: A warm Thursday predicted for KZN
JOHANNESBURG – Temperatures for most parts of the KZN province will peak at over 25°C.
KWAZULU-NATAL:
A partly Durban will have temperatures starting off at 19°C and peaking at 26°C while Richard’s Bay temperatures will peak at 27°C.
Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow s Weather overview: 22.4.2021 pic.twitter.com/x2a5sqzzxdSA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 21, 2021
GAUTENG:
Thundershowers can be expected in Vereeniging. A partly cloudy Johannesburg can expect temperatures to peak at 24°C.
Gauteng Tomorrow s Weather overview: 22.4.2021 pic.twitter.com/Y7jr6l1lH3SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 21, 2021
WESTERN CAPE:
Clear skies can be expected for Cape Town on Thursday, with temperatures expected to peak at 27°C.
Western Cape Tomorrow s Weather overview: 22.4.2021 pic.twitter.com/8B0fzEthonSA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 21, 2021
