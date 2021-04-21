Go

Weather Watch: A warm Thursday predicted for KZN

Thundershowers can, however, be expected in Vereeniging in Gauteng.

Picture: 123rf.com
49 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Temperatures for most parts of the KZN province will peak at over 25°C.

KWAZULU-NATAL:
A partly Durban will have temperatures starting off at 19°C and peaking at 26°C while Richard’s Bay temperatures will peak at 27°C.

GAUTENG:
Thundershowers can be expected in Vereeniging. A partly cloudy Johannesburg can expect temperatures to peak at 24°C.

WESTERN CAPE:
Clear skies can be expected for Cape Town on Thursday, with temperatures expected to peak at 27°C.

