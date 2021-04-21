Weather Watch: A warm Thursday predicted for KZN

Thundershowers can, however, be expected in Vereeniging in Gauteng.

JOHANNESBURG – Temperatures for most parts of the KZN province will peak at over 25°C.

KWAZULU-NATAL:

A partly Durban will have temperatures starting off at 19°C and peaking at 26°C while Richard’s Bay temperatures will peak at 27°C.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow s Weather overview: 22.4.2021 pic.twitter.com/x2a5sqzzxd SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 21, 2021

GAUTENG:

Thundershowers can be expected in Vereeniging. A partly cloudy Johannesburg can expect temperatures to peak at 24°C.

Gauteng Tomorrow s Weather overview: 22.4.2021 pic.twitter.com/Y7jr6l1lH3 SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 21, 2021

WESTERN CAPE:

Clear skies can be expected for Cape Town on Thursday, with temperatures expected to peak at 27°C.

Western Cape Tomorrow s Weather overview: 22.4.2021 pic.twitter.com/8B0fzEthon SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 21, 2021

