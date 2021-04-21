Urgent council meeting called to elect new Setsoto mayor after incumbent booted

Komane Koalane was removed during a vote of no confidence a few days ago for failing to improve services during his tenure.

JOHANNESBURG - Just days after the 10-year anniversary of Andries Tatane's death in Ficksburg, there were calls for an urgent council meeting to elect a new mayor in the Setsoto Municipality in the Free State.

This after Komane Koalane was removed during a vote of no confidence a few days ago for failing to improve services during his tenure.

Last a week, Eyewitness News reported on the shocking state of road infrastructure in Meqheleng where Tatane died in April 2011.

This is what he and others were protesting against and for the improvement of the area when police tried to disperse the crowd, shooting him in the chest with rubber bullets.

The Setsoto Municipality has been without an executive mayor for a few days now after Komane Koalane was removed through a motion brought by the United Front of Civics.

Efforts to elect a new mayor have also been unsuccessful after African National Congress (ANC) members left the council sitting and a quorum could not be met.

Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor Moses Mokhele called for an urgent sitting to elect Koalane’s successor, who could put the community of Ficksburg first.

“They were busy abusing executive powers when they were erecting a billboard in Senekal of his face. There are a number of important service delivery issues. He has spent more than half a million on cars, costing the municipality on a monthly basis, R60,000."

Not only is the municipality without a mayor but other critical positions like a municipal manager and director of engineering were also still vacant.

