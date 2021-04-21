UCT students staying in residences able to return from Thursday

Around 4,000 students had to evacuate their rooms as the fire spread to the campus.

CAPE TOWN - University of Cape Town (UCT) students will be able to return to their residences from Thursday.

The university said that buildings affected by the Table Mountain blaze were still being cleaned.

The academic programme will resume next week.

Meanwhile, fire services have started scaling back on their deployment four days after the devastating fire on Table Mountain started.

"The fire has now been contained with only sporadic flare-ups in the Deer Park area which pose no threat."

Fire and Rescue Services' Jermaine Carelse said that they were now looking out for further hotspots.

"The downscaling of resources started yesterday evening and only a few fire crews are currently monitoring the situation around UCT, Philip Kgosana Drive and Deer Park. The monitoring operations will continue throughout the week."

After a hellish few days, gusting winds abated and fire crews were able to make headway against the blaze.

At least 11 structures, including houses and a library at the University of Cape Town (UCT) were damaged or gutted in the disaster.

