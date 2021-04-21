Two teens arrested for shooting dead boy (12) in Wesbank

Another teenage boy was also wounded in the attack.

CAPE TOWN - Gun violence in Cape Town has claimed the life of another child, this time in Wesbank.

Police said the alleged perpetrators are aged 14 and 15.

Lee-Wayde Snyders (12) was shot dead three days ago.

Another teenage boy was also wounded in the attack.

"The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation. We followed up information that led to the arrest of two males, aged 14 and 15, these suspects are due to appear at the Blue Downs Magistrates Court on charges of murder and attempted murder," said the police’s Frederick Van Wyk.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.