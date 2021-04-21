Teen arrested for assaulting Lufuno Mavhunga to remain in custody until bail bid

The 14-year-old was arrested last week, not long after a video of her beating up Mavhunga at the Mbilwi Secondary School emerged and was shared widely online.

JOHANNESBURG - The teenage girl arrested for assaulting fellow pupil Lufuno Mavhunga at a Limpopo school will remain in the custody of a youth centre while she awaits her bail hearing on Thursday.

The application was set down for Tuesday but had to be rolled over to allow the Thohoyandou Children's Magistrates Court to appoint a suitable presiding officer.

Mavhunga (15) took her own life after the video became public.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Mashudu Malabi Nzhangi said the 14-year-old pupil accused will be kept in custody pending a decision on her bail application.

“This offence falls under schedule 2, the child in conflict with the law is still kept in the youth center.”

The bail hearing is expected to resume on Thursday.

Lufuno Mavhunga's suicide after she was bullied has reignited the debate around violence in schools, with calls for action to be taken within the appropriate legislative framework.

Earlier this week, a KwaZulu-Natal court sentenced a 16-year-old schoolgirl to 12 months of community service after she was found guilty of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The bullying incident was also captured on video last year and circulated on social media platforms.

