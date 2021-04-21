Suspect (17) arrested in connection with Lonwabo Jack’s murder

Lonwabo Jack (22) was assaulted and stabbed to death in Nyanga on his birthday on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - Police have on Wednesday made a breakthrough in a suspected homophobic murder.

A 17-year-old suspect was arrested in Eerste River on Wednesday.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: “After a search that took the Nyanga detectives from location to location, the suspect was apprehended early this morning. He is expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrates Court once he has been charged with murder.”

