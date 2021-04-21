StatsSA: Food, non-alcoholic beverages led to high inflation rate in March

The annual headline inflation quickened slightly to 3.2% in March from 2.9% in February, rising back to the Sa Reserve Bank’s inflation target range of between 3% and 6%.

JOHANNESBURG - Statistics SA on Wednesday said the 3.2% inflation rate recorded in March was driven by among others food and non-alcoholic beverages, which increased by 5.7%.

Other prices that influenced the rate included school and university fee hikes.

Chief director for price statistics at Stats SA Patrick Kelly said: “Education fees were surveyed in March and they recorded their lowest annual inflation rate in three decades at 4.1%; last year’s rise was at 6.4%. Primary and secondary school fees increased by 2.5% and 4.3% respectively. However, fees at tertiary education institution increased by 5.1% in 2021.”

