Salim Essa appears to have to modified Eskom suspension letters, Zondo told

State capture commission investigator, Professor Cecil Louwrens, said that his analysis of the Eskom suspension letters showed the creator as Suzanne Daniels.

JOHANNESBURG - State capture commission investigator Professor Cecil Louwrens on Wednesday said that Salim Essa appeared to have modified the letters that suspended Eskom executives in 2015.

Essa has long been alleged to have either masterminded or at least known about the suspensions and even written the letters.

Former company secretary, Suzanne Daniels, testified that she drafted the letters with instructions from board chair Ben Ngubane.

Louwrens said that he looked at who created them, who modified them and when.

"The values recorded for the creator was Suzanne Daniels," Louwrens said.

Zondo asked if he knew when she had created the document, to which Louwrens replied: "I wouldn't be able to say if she created the document. The creation date of the document was 2015, 10th of March, 16:39."

Louwrens said the letters show creator as Daniels but he found that they were created with a Macintosh and that's inconsistent with documents created with the computer used by Daniels, which was a windows operating system.

He said it was possible to change the creator to implicate someone.

