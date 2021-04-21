Rand Water strike: Samwu warns that water supply not guaranteed

Workers are demanding better pay, performance-related bonuses and other allowances.

JOHANNESBURG - With Rand Water employees expected to start their strike on Wednesday, municipal union Samwu warned that water supply could not be guaranteed.

But essential service workers are expected to report for duty.



Many municipalities across four provinces relied on Rand Water for supply and households as well as businesses were expected to feel some impact of the strike.

Rand Water is a crucial supplier of water to residents and many entities and even though it is only non-essential workers who will be on strike, Samwu said that there was enough of them to cause severe disruptions.

But the water utility was confident in its backup plans.

Spokesperson Justice Mohale: "Rand Water has ensured that should the strike go ahead that water keeps on flowing into our network of customers."

Mohale maintained that the strike was illegal.

Samwu’s Mamorena Madisha, meanwhile, said that nothing would stop them from downing tools.

"The strike is about our employer's unilateral changes they have implemented."

Madisha disagreed that the strike was illegal, claiming that they had followed due processes.

