Ramaphosa saddened by Chad President Idriss Déby's death

President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent his condolences to Idriss Déby's family, government and the people of Chad.

FILE: Chad President Idriss Deby (left) and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
25 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that he was saddened by Chad President Idriss Déby's death and concerned over developments in that country involving armed groups.

The military announced Deby's passing on Tuesday, saying that he had succumbed to injuries sustained while on the frontline.

Ramaphosa has sent his condolences to his family, government and the people of Chad.

He's also called for an immediate end to the violence.

