Ramaphosa saddened by Chad President Idriss Déby's death

President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent his condolences to Idriss Déby's family, government and the people of Chad.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that he was saddened by Chad President Idriss Déby's death and concerned over developments in that country involving armed groups.

The military announced Deby's passing on Tuesday, saying that he had succumbed to injuries sustained while on the frontline.

READ: Chad's President Deby dies after fighting rebels on battlefield: Army

Ramaphosa has sent his condolences to his family, government and the people of Chad.

He's also called for an immediate end to the violence.

President @CyrilRamaphosa has received with sadness the disturbing news of the death of President Marshal Idriss Dby Itno of the Republic of Chad on Tuesday, following injuries he sustained while leading his military forces to repel a rebel attack. https://t.co/LWXXgrO6b0 pic.twitter.com/b2oSsNqGj5 Presidency | South Africa (@PresidencyZA) April 21, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.