PSA threatens shutdown of public service sector if wage hike not given

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Servants Association (PSA) said that if government refused to give workers an increase of more than 7%, it would bring the country to a standstill.

Government said that there was no money for salary hikes.

But the PSA, which represents more than 235,000 public sector employees, said that it will act by Friday if its demands were not met.

The union's Reuben Maleka said that Home Affairs officials were among those who would go on strike if their demands were not met this week.

"Come this Friday, which is the day the employer said they would come with a response, if they fail to do so, workers are ready to go to the Union Buildings, to the president, to go and fetch the increase themselves and that will be in the form of a march, a total shutdown of the public service."

National Treasury said that public servants' salaries had more than tripled since 2006.

