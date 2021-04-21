NW ANC's interim provincial committee suspends Supra Mahumapelo

The IPC in a letter to Mahumapelo, which Eyewitness News has seen, informs him that he will go through a disciplinary process.

JOHANNESBURG - The interim provincial committee (IPC) of the African National Congress (ANC) in the North West has temporarily suspended its former chairperson Supra Mahumapelo.

The IPC in a letter to Mahumapelo on Wednesday, which Eyewitness News has seen, informs him that he will go through a disciplinary process.

Mahumapelo is accused of misconduct, he is said to have encouraged a member affected by the step aside resolution not to step aside.

READ: Disgruntled NW ANC members want NEC to reinstate Mahumapelo’s PEC

He is also accused of running parallel events during the campaigns for by-elections in some of the municipalities.

The IPC said he had failed to also respond to the allegations levelled against him.

At the end of last month, the ANC’s national executive committee decided that those facing corruption and serious charges should vacate their offices within a month or be suspended from the party.

During his closing address at the ANC NEC meeting, party president Cyril Ramaphosa said the NEC had affirmed its 2017 Nasrec conference resolutions, along with the NEC’s own decisions.

"The meeting emphasises the 30-day period will be ensued to enable the implementation of the decision in line with the guidelines and not for the review of the decision."

The ANC president has also called on members to rally around the NEC’s decision and avoid acts of ill-discipline.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.