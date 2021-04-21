Mkhize grateful no one hurt in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire

The minister visited Charlotte Maxeke Hospital himself on Tuesday to see the trail of devastation left by last week’s fire and to get a brief on plans to deal with the disaster.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that the fire at the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital had caused significant destruction but he’s relieved that no lives were lost and no one was injured.

Mkhize, who visited the hospital on Tuesday, said that medical supplies, including personal protective equipment, were destroyed during the blaze last Friday.

Parts of the parking area were also damaged and the total estimated costs were over R40 million.

After hospital management showed Mkhize the damaged sites, he expressed gratitude for how everything was handled, including the immediate reaction to the fire breakout.

"We have received reports of how public and private ambulance services came to the rescue and helped them to carry as many patients out to different hospitals."

The hospital remains closed after more than 800 patients were transferred to other facilities.

Others with pending appointments or medical needs have been advised to consult elsewhere in the province.

