Madikizela's lie about BCom qualification a serious offence, says analyst

Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela was asked to step aside while the Democratic Alliance (DA) investigated him after he admitted to lying about a tertiary education qualification on his CV.

CAPE TOWN - The political future of suspended Western Cape Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela still hangs in the balance.

He was asked to step aside while the Democratic Alliance (DA) investigated him after he admitted to lying about a tertiary education qualification on his CV.

READ: Bonginkosi Madikizela: DA isn’t a racist party but there are racist people

It's also unclear if he would withdraw from the race to become Cape Town's next mayor.

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga said that it was a serious offence by such a senior political leader.

"This is not a misdemeanour, it is a material issue that talks to his integrity as a political leader."

READ MORE: The DA's Madikizela ready to own up to his 'mistakes' but claims he was targeted

Mathekga also said that Madikizela made it easy for people to come after him.

"I think in this case, he provided material for people, if there are people after him, he made it easy for them."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.