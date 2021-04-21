Go

M1 North near Buccleuch interchange closed after shooting

While the exact details around the shooting are still unclear, it's understood several gunshots were fired during an alleged armed robbery on the highway.

FILE: Picture: Pexels.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have confirmed a shooting incident on the M1 North near the Buccleuch interchange on Wednesday.

Police and emergency personnel are combing through the scene and are urging motorists to use alternative routes.

JMPD's Xolani Fihla said: “The road has been closed off to traffic.”

