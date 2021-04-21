M1 North near Buccleuch interchange closed after shooting

While the exact details around the shooting are still unclear, it's understood several gunshots were fired during an alleged armed robbery on the highway.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have confirmed a shooting incident on the M1 North near the Buccleuch interchange on Wednesday.

While the exact details around the shooting are still unclear, it's understood several gunshots were fired during an alleged armed robbery on the highway.

Police and emergency personnel are combing through the scene and are urging motorists to use alternative routes.

JMPD's Xolani Fihla said: “The road has been closed off to traffic.”

The crime scene on M1 North ahead of Woodmead off ramp. @TrafficSA pic.twitter.com/mBA6M0lP2I Asanda Magaqa (@asandamagaqa) April 21, 2021

Shooting Incident on the M1 north Woodhead exit. The road has been closed off to traffic due to the crime scene. Expect heavy delays. Motorists are advised to avoid the to use Pretoria Main Rd & Western Service Rdas alternatives. #JHBTraffic pic.twitter.com/aiK7BJJbtD Joburg Metro Police Department - JMPD (@JoburgMPD) April 21, 2021

Delays up to 40 minutes for M1 north pic.twitter.com/wf41zswuqW Tebogo Nana Kwame (@tebogo_kwame) April 21, 2021

