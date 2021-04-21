Lucky Montana maintains Prasa got better deal with Prodigy

Lucky Montana said that if there were other companies that had funding for training, he did not know them because Prodigy was the one that came to Prasa.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) Group CEO, Lucky Montana, maintained that Prodigy, the company that conducted training for the rail agency, secured funding from Seta’s before partnering with the parastatal.

Montana said that he believed that there was no need for a procurement process because no other company offered that deal.



He concluded another day of testimony at the state capture commission on Tuesday.

Montana said that Prasa’s former legal manager, Fani Dingizwayo, investigated Prodigy because he believed that it was linked to him.



"Prodigy is the one that came to Prasa and said 'we want to use ours with you'. The others may have used theirs in other environments but I don't think it was the only company."

The commission put it to Montana that the SOE should have found out if there were other companies by opening the work for tender.

"I realise there may be areas of conflict or where there is no clear line but for now I still maintain here that we got a better deal with Prodigy."

Montana also thanked the commission, saying that he was finally able to clarify matters as he had always been accused of corruption and supporting factions of the African National Congress (ANC).

