Lucky Montana: Head of legal let outdoor ad giants take advantage of Prasa

JOHANNESBURG - Former Prasa group CEO Lucky Montana said outdoor advertising giants Primedia and Continental were making R300 million revenue from the rail agency's stations, when the state-owned entity was only making R70 million.

Montana told the state capture commission on Wednesday that this was why he wanted another service provider and ended up contracting in Strawberry Worx and Umjanji.

But he said when Primedia challenged the tender, head of legal Martha Ngoye didn’t defend Prasa.

Montana said Ngoye wanted to be seen as an anti-corruption crusader, but she allowed big companies to take advantage of Prasa.

“One of the papers mentioned the numbers and said that Primedia and Continental made R300 million out of the portfolio. Prasa only made a mere R70 million.

"So the owner of the asset made R70 million, while a private company, who are not even invested in that asset, other than to put up a board, they made almost R300 million," said Montana.

