KZN MEC calls for info that can help find kidnapped KZN traditional leader

Ibambabukhosi Ngcobo was kidnapped on Monday evening and hasn't been seen since.

DURBAN - Members of the public are being urged to come forward with any information that may assist in ensuring the safe return of a kidnapped traditional leader in KwaZulu-Natal.

Ibambabukhosi Ngcobo leads the Ginisela Manyuswa traditional council in a local municipality in the Ugu district.

"The MEC for Cogta in the province of KZN, MEC Sipho Hlomuka, has called for the release of Ibambabukhosi Makhosandile Ngcobo, who was kidnapped from his home in eZingolweni at gunpoint by unknown men. The MEC has expressed his concerns about this incident," said the provincial Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs department's Senzo Mzila.

