Group of Rand Water employees picket outside headquarters despite interdict

JOHANNESBURG - Despite Rand Water saying it had interdicted Wednesday's strike, a small group of the utility's employees continued to picket outside the headquarters in Glenvista in southern Johannesburg.

The workers abandoned their posts on Wednesday amid concerns the picket could result in water cuts.

Affiliated to the South African Municipal Workers Union, the employees said they were not happy about working conditions and had also demanded to be paid.

But Rand Water's Teboho Joala said bonuses were not mandatory: “The fact that the union seems to think that the demand, which is the bonus, forms part of the conditions of service and we are contesting that the bonus is paid out at the discretion of the board.”

