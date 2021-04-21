Go

Group of Rand Water employees picket outside headquarters despite interdict

The workers abandoned their posts today amid concerns the picket could result in water cuts.

South African Municipal Workers' Union members protesting outside the Rand Water head offices in Johannesburg on 21 April 2021 to demand bonuses. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
JOHANNESBURG - Despite Rand Water saying it had interdicted Wednesday's strike, a small group of the utility's employees continued to picket outside the headquarters in Glenvista in southern Johannesburg.

Affiliated to the South African Municipal Workers Union, the employees said they were not happy about working conditions and had also demanded to be paid.

But Rand Water's Teboho Joala said bonuses were not mandatory: “The fact that the union seems to think that the demand, which is the bonus, forms part of the conditions of service and we are contesting that the bonus is paid out at the discretion of the board.”

