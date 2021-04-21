Gay rights activists call on government, SAPS to investigate hate crimes

This after Lonwabo Nolte was stabbed to death over the weekend. Queer Lives Matter's, Kamva Gwana, believed that this was a homophobic attack.

JOHANNESBURG - Gay rights activists are calling on the government and police to investigate and prosecute hate crimes in the country.

This after Lonwabo Nolte was stabbed to death over the weekend.

The 22-year-old was celebrating his birthday.

Queer Lives Matter's, Kamva Gwana, believed that this was a homophobic attack.

“We have yet to once again hear anything from the government. The Presidency has been silent, the Justice Department has been silent and the SAPS has been overwhelmingly silent in these cases."

#LonwaboNolte #queerlivesmatter activist Kamva Gwana believes this was a homophobic attack and had called on police to bring Noltes killers to book. GLS EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 20, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.