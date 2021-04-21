Family of scalded Alex toddler want illegal creche closed, held accountable

The creche was given until Monday to close but refused to do so, claiming that it was registered and operating legally.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of an Alexandra boy who was burned with boiling water at creche after he soiled himself said that it pained them to see that the daycare centre was ignoring an instruction to close.

The Gauteng Social Development Department has now gone to court to force the illegal early childhood development centre to shut down immediately.

The boy's father said that this was unacceptable and that the school must take accountability.

"My boy was badly burned where I paid every month and I trusted them. I'm very disappointed. It sounds like my kid doesn't have rights."

The teacher accused of scalding the boy with hot water will be back in court next month where she faces an attempted murder charge.

