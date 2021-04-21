EC's Mabuyane urges WSU students to refrain from violence following protests

The demonstrations descended into chaos this week, forcing the institution to shut down all its four campuses until further notice.

JOHANNESBURG - Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has appealed for cool heads after days of student protests at the Walter Sisulu University.

On Monday, four police officers were injured and a police nyala was torched during a protest at the university’s Mthatha campus.

#sapsHQ National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Khehla John Sitole commends POP Unit on their handling of Walter Sisulu University violent protest earlier today where a police Nyala was gutted by fire and members were attacked. #ProtestAction MLhttps://t.co/Y00GRqLUmR pic.twitter.com/yrUREwPxU2 SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) April 19, 2021

Other incidents were reported in Butterworth and East London.

The students wanted issues of funding and financial exclusion to be addressed.

Mabuyane has urged them to refrain from violence.

“Solutions are easily found through talks than in confrontation. The leadership of students and management must sit down and iron out issues so that lessons can resume. COVID-19 impacted studies last year, we must not waste this academic year.”

