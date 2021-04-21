Diko hits out at Gauteng ANC's 'false narrative' over PPE tender matter

Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko, in a seven-page statement through her lawyers, said that she was not aware of any law enforcement agency that was investigating her or had found her guilty of unethical, unlawful or immoral conduct.

JOHANNESBURG - Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko has hit out at the African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng for public utterance over a matter under review.

She also continued to deny any wrongdoing, arguing that there were no rules in the ANC which instructed members to declare their spouse's business interests with government.

Diko, in a seven-page statement through her lawyers, said that she was not aware of any law enforcement agency that was investigating her or had found her guilty of unethical, unlawful or immoral conduct.

READ: Khusela Diko given extension to respond to SIU questions relating to PPE tender

She was found guilty of bringing the ANC into disrepute.

Diko and former Health MEC Bandile Masuku have been embroiled in a tender saga, following the awarding of a multi-million rand contract to procure COVID-19 resources to her late husband by the Gauteng Health Department.



Diko has decided to break her silence in a bid to address what she had defined as a false narrative.

In the statement drafted by her lawyers, it said that Diko was charged and sanctioned for conduct that did not violate any rules or policies of the ANC.

ALSO READ: Ex-Health MEC Masuku to take his disciplinary appeal to ANC at national level

It reiterated her stance that she had not committed any unethical, unlawful or immoral acts.

Diko said that if the findings from the provincial disciplinary committee were left unchallenged, it would set a devastating precedent.

The presidential spokesperson said that she could not be sanctioned for what other party members think she should do or even for not making declarations that were not demanded in ANC policies or rules.

In sharing her thoughts on provincial secretary Jacob Khawe’s comments on the matter, she said that they were regrettable and blatantly dishonest, also accusing the provincial executive of not providing further details on the charge sheet and instead, opting to skirt the issue of inadequate records.

Diko, like her co-accused Masuku, was challenging the outcome with the national disciplinary committee.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.