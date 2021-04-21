Go

COVID cases on the rise in NC, NW, FS – NICD

It said the team is working with the respective provinces to ascertain whether the rise in cases can be attributed to cluster outbreaks.

Picture: 123rf.com
Picture: 123rf.com
44 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Wednesday said it had noted an increase in COVID-19 cases in the Northern Cape, North West and Free State provinces.

It said the team was working with the respective provinces to ascertain whether the rise in cases could be attributed to cluster outbreaks.

The NICD's acting executive director Adrian Puren said they wanted to reassure the public that they were actively monitoring the situation.

“We are actively monitoring the situation in these provinces and will keep the community informed of any new developments and complying with nonpharmaceutical interventions remains central with containing the virus.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA