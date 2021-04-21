COVID cases on the rise in NC, NW, FS – NICD

It said the team is working with the respective provinces to ascertain whether the rise in cases can be attributed to cluster outbreaks.

CAPE TOWN - The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Wednesday said it had noted an increase in COVID-19 cases in the Northern Cape, North West and Free State provinces.

It said the team was working with the respective provinces to ascertain whether the rise in cases could be attributed to cluster outbreaks.

The NICD's acting executive director Adrian Puren said they wanted to reassure the public that they were actively monitoring the situation.

“We are actively monitoring the situation in these provinces and will keep the community informed of any new developments and complying with nonpharmaceutical interventions remains central with containing the virus.”

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 568 366 the total number of deaths is 53 887 the total number of recoveries is 1 494 630. pic.twitter.com/C5d6rF7Wcr Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 20, 2021

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 20 April.



Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/wmKJM1spqy Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 20, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.